Hurricane Nana brings heavy rains, wind to Belize

Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize, bringing heavy rains and wind to the country before weakening to a tropical storm.

Nana, the Atlantic season’s fifth hurricane, mostly affected the nation’s coast, which is sparsely populated.

Nana hit land between the towns of Dangriga and Placencia, aabout 80 kilometres south of the capital, Belize City.

The US National Hurricane Center reports that it had maximum sustained winds of120 kph, barely a hurricane, at the time of impact.

The system weakened earlier today, September 3, with maximum sustained winds near 110 kph.

A hurricane warning was issued for the coastline where heavy rains were expected in Belize, and into neighbouring Honduras.

Rains are still expected for in Belize and northern Honduras.