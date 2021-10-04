Hurricane victims get first choice for new development

MINISTER of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr says individuals displaced during the passage of hurricanes Ivan and Dean have received first preference at a subsidised cost, to relocate to the Harbour Head Seascape Development.

“The persons who were affected by [the] hurricanes got the first option to integrate into this development. Some utilised it and those persons, of course, were able to benefit from a significant reduction in cost considering the commitment that was made by the Government to support their relocation,” he said.

The development project is slated to be completed by the end of December 2021. The premium price per unit is $22,950,000, of which the Caribbean Terrace residents would pay $15,334,860.

Charles Jr and Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness toured the construction site on October 1.

The minister noted that he was pleased to see the integration of sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, storage tanks for the units, including a 100,000-gallon storage tank for the Seascape community, solar water heaters and equipment to advance water conservation.

“This is the kind of joint venture project that will inure to the benefit of the residents, as well as the [wider] community. We noticed there was a net-zero run-off into the [main] road, which means that the drainage system and infrastructure has been designed with contemplation of the challenges they have in terms of flooding. [It] reflects the importance of balance between our environment and how we advance economic development,” he stated.

Holness, meanwhile, said the development is “special because it means that the community of Harbour View continues to be uplifted and it is an attractive place for persons to invest.”

“I've toured the units and they are wonderfully built, very good use of space, [and] good storage,” she stated.

Project Manager Raheem Atkin said the development consist of 72 townhouse units, with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

“We made provisions for air conditioning, we have back-up water provision inside the units to [embrace] sustainable living and back-up generators as well,” he said.