Hurricane warning activated for Belize as Tropical Storm Nana gathers steam in Caribbean waters

Hurricane warning activated for Belize as Tropical Storm Nana gathers steam in Caribbean watersWednesday, September 02, 2020
Tropical Storm Nana continues to gain strength in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday (September 2), and forecasters at the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) expect the system to reach category one status by tonight.
According to a 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) advisory, Tropical Storm Nana was located at 17.1 north, 84.6 west—or roughly 230 kilometres east-northeast of Roaton Island, Honduras.
The system is moving westerly at 28 kilometres/hour and currently packs maximum sustained winds near 95 kilometres/hour, with higher gusts.
In the meantime, the Government of Belize has activated a hurricane warning as the NHC, in its forecast, anticipates Nana will develop into a hurricane ahead of landfall later Wednesday night.
The hurricane warning extends along the entire coast of Belize, from the old capital Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the section of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal as well as the Guatemala’s entire Caribbean Sea coastline.
Additionally, Honduras as declared a tropical storm watch is in effect for the Central American country’s northern coast, from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala border.
The tropical storm watch also covers Roatan Island and the wider archipelago within the Bay of Honduras.
