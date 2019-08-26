Hurricane Watch discontinued for St Lucia

The Government of St. Lucia has discontinued the Hurricane Watch for the island.

However, tropical storm conditions are expected to affect portions of the Windward Islands through Tuesday morning. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, and Puerto Rico.

At 1100 p.m., the US National Hurricane Center advised that Dorian was moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this motion was expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday.

At the time of the bulletin, the centre of Tropical Storm Dorian was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 59.7 West. On the forecast track, the storm’s centre is expected to move near or over the Windward Islands tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.