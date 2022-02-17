Husband charged after wife's body found hanging from a mango tree

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Two men, including the husband of a woman, whose body was found hanging from a mango tree, have been remanded in prison until March 3, after appearing in court charged with her murder.

Police have charged Dianand Lakhan, 41, and 36-year-old Aubrey Williams with the murder of Lakhan's 48-year-old wife Edith Reuben, whose body was found hanging from the mango tree in her yard at Yarrowkabra, near the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The two men, both labourers, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate's Court and were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge. They were remanded to prison until March 3.

Police had suspected foul play and a post-mortem examination later confirmed that she died as a result of asphyxiation due to hanging compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

“The positioning of the deceased's body suggests she was murdered and her body placed at the scene,” the police had said in a statement,

The police believe that she was killed during the early hours of February 8 and that the woman, her husband and others were drinking alcohol the night before.

The husband is reported to have said that a male friend stayed with the couple and spent the night and that his wife was last seen alive just after midnight on her veranda.

The police said that the husband said that at around 4:00 am the friend woke him up to say he was leaving and that he went back to sleep.

But he said when he awoke, two hours later, he saw the body of his wife hanging from the tree.