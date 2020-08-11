Husband kills himself because of lack of sex

A husband in India has killed himself because of a lack of sex, and his wife was taken into custody on suspicion of “abetment to suicide”.

Thirty-two Geeta Parmar, a resident of Maninagar in Gujarat, was taken in by police following a complaint filed by her late husband’s mother-in-law-Muli Parmar.

Parmar claims that Geeta did not have sex with her husband, Surndrasinh, during the 22 months of their married life together.

She said the lack of sex left her son in “mental stress” as their relationship failed.

She discovered they were sleeping in separate beds after paying a visit to the married couple’s home.

“Once I had gone inside my son’s room and found that he and my daughter-in-law were sleeping on different beds,’ Muli alleged in her first information report.

“When I asked my son about this, he told me that they did not have physical relations as Geeta had taken a vow that she would not sleep with her husband.”

The case is under investigation by Shaherkotda police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.