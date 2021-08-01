Hutchinson taking Gleaner to court

Head of the board of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), Fay Hutchinson, is heading to court to challenge the accuracy of a number of stories published by The Gleaner recently in relation to the entity's investment in First Rock Capital Holdings.

Late last week attorney-at-law Patrick Peterkin told the Jamaica Observer that he has been instructed by Hutchinson to file a defamation suit against the newspaper.

“The lady has said she has taken all her years to build her good name and at this moment she believes there is an attempt to destroy that,” said Peterkin.

“We are proceeding to file as soon as possible. All things equal, we should be able to file on Tuesday,” added Peterkin.

Hutchinson, an insurance executive and businesswoman, has found herself in the centre of controversy surrounding the AAJ's investment of $443 million in First Rock Capital Holdings.

Responding to questions on the issue in Parliament recently, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke admitted that the initial investment violated the Public Bodies and Accountability Act because the AAJ needed approval from his ministry before making the investment.

According to Clarke, “prior approval was neither sought nor received”, and this would have been contrary to regulations.

The finance minister also hinted that the purchase was untidy: “It is also a matter of judgement as to whether it was prudent for a single-equity investment to absorb as much of the space allocated to equities in AAJ's investment policy as it did, especially if that investment is an IPO [initial public offering] of a company that was in operation for only two years at the time,” said Clarke.