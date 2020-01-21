Hyacinth Bennett steps down as CMU Council chair

Hyacinth Bennett has resigned as chairperson of the

Caribbean University Council.

Bennett’s resignation follows a report by the auditor-general which made more allegations of improprieties against officials of the institution.

According to the minister with responsibility for education, Karl Samuda, Bennett made her decision, “in the interest of all concerned”. He added that “based on what has transpired over the last few days and so on, that it was best for her to tender her resignation”. He said more will be disclosed when he addresses the House of Parliament Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the auditor-general’s document alleges that $332.9m and US$293,445 in unsupported payments were made by the CMU. Also, the report alleges that a transfer of $145m was made from the CMU’s bank account to a trust fund without accountability on the spending.

Procurement breaches of $217.7 and almost US$1m were also highlighted in the report.