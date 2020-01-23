Hypocritical? Fiery Hanna hits back at critics following Pompeo visit

Opposition spokesperson on Foreign

Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna on Thursday (Jan 23.) hit back at critics

who dragged her online for meeting with US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Critics of Hanna, slammed her online after she shook hands with Pompeo, whose visit to the island she had publicly expressed concerns about.

Hanna told her audience on social media that just because she was in disagreement with some of Pompeo’s policies, didn’t mean that she would not meet with the US Secretary of State.

“We’re not enemies of the USA; we’ve never been,” said Hanna.

“I/Opposition have serious concerns about some their actions relating to their foreign policy which I have been expressing over the last two years frontally, openly and forcefully,” added Hanna.

Hanna went on to question the reasoning behind some of the backlash she endured.

“Why shouldn’t Mr. Pompeo meet the woman who dares to disagrees with some of his approaches,” questioned Hanna.

Hanna’s response was welcomed by some of her supporters, who lauded her approach to addressing the matter as “firm” and “strong”.

While other Hanna supporters thought the naysayers were not worth addressing.

“Yu ha time a ansa [answer] foolishness. How will your voice be heard if you refuse to share space with the people you disagree with? Who will tell them your concerns if you refuse to?”

Hanna went to remind her critics that it was not the first time she met and shook hands with someone she had publicly disagreed with; citing that she had also met with Former US Secretary of State, Rex Tilerson.

“Check the records. I disagreed with Mr. Tillerson but met him too on the tarmac,” quipped Hanna.

Hanna on Monday threw her support behind the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who remarked that Pompeo’s visit could be viewed as dividing the region, as some leaders in the Caribbean community were not invited.