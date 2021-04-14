I am not sure I can afford CAD$2,000 hotel quarantine cost

Dear Mr Brown:

Thank you for assistance with admission to college and the study permit. I will be travelling to Toronto soon, but I heard that I have to pay to stay at a hotel to quarantine (CAD$2,000.00). I am not sure if I can afford to do this. What do you recommend? Should I defer my studies?

– KN

Dear KN:

There is a requirement that travellers arriving by air must show a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test within three days of arriving. In addition, there is COVID-19 testing upon arrival. As they wait for their test results, travellers will be required to isolate in a Government-approved hotel for up to three days at their own expense.

Although the federal government has estimated the three-day quarantine will run CAN$2,000 per person, including the room, meals, security, transportation and infection-prevention measures, the actual cost for the hotel seemed to be much lower at $350 per night for a single person.

No cost accommodation

It has been recently reported that travellers entering Canada by air can avoid paying for the mandatory quarantine because the Canadian Government is providing free accommodations at a hotel for those who tell health officers that they cannot afford the three-day package at one of the 19 hotels enrolled in the official Government programme. Overbooking by the Government programme hotels can result in the same outcome.

Apparently, there are hotels that are separate from the Government's voluntary quarantine programme for travellers who:

• Have tested positive for COVID-19.

• Did not have reservations.

• Have declared that they cannot afford a hotel stay.

My understanding that the names and locations are meant to be confidential and travellers are transferred via shuttle to the secured facilities. However, this seems to be a viable alternative if you do not have the required funds. With the cost of international studies, the need for avoid such costs is understandable. I wish you the best of luck with your new life!

