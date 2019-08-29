I believe in the potential of Jamaica and its economy- Governor Richard Byles

Speaking at his first Quarterly Monetary Policy Report as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), Richard Byles expressed his confidence in Jamaica and its economy. Addressing journalists, financial sector professionals, and public sector operatives at the BOJ’s Nethersole Place headquarters in downtown Kingston earlier today, Byles said: “ I start this journey at a time when Jamaica’s economy looks better in a long time but also at a time when the global economy faces clouds of uncertainty. If I never knew before, now I know why economists are so addicted to the phrase, “on the other hand!” “I start this journey with a confidence because I am a Jamaican who believes in the potential of Jamaica and the economy. I am proud of the hard work we have done across political administrations to move the economy forward. We have a great foundation to build on and I am inspired to take the baton from Governor Wynter and play my part in the process. “I am happy that one of my first tasks as Governor is to face you in a press conference because communication is as critical to monetary policy as journalism is to a sound democracy. We all want an informed and educated public on economic matters. This is therefore one of the most important parts of my job and I’m glad to get started so early.”