‘I have a fighting chance’: Civil rights icon John Lewis reveals battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Revered civil rights activist and Democratic

Rep. for the state of Georgia in Congress, John Lewis, revealed a diagnosis of

stage four pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

According to The Associated Press (AP), Congressman Lewis assured that despite the news, he will keep serving the people of Georgia and fight the disease with the same tenacity that defeated racial discrimination and other inequalities dating to the civil rights era.

Lewis, the youngest and only remaining survivor of the ‘Big Six’ civil rights activists, said in a statement that the cancer was detected earlier in December during a routine medical visit.

54 years ago today, we were beaten, tear gassed, trampled by horses, and left bloody on that bridge in Selma. But we cannot rest. We cannot become weary. We must honor those who gave their lives for the right to vote. We must continue to find a way to get in the way. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/Utygfx9hzcMarch 7, 2019

Lewis, in the official statement, further argued that while he is realistic about the prognosis, recent medical advances have made pancreatic caner treatable in many cases.

“[T]reatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were; I have a fighting chance,” he added.

.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) @repjohnlewis is America’s conscience and Georgia’s heart. We stand with him as he fights one more battle – to defeat pancreatic cancer. As he wages that war, he continues to do the people’s work, buoyed by the prayers and good will of millions. God bless you, my friend.December 30, 2019

The long-serving Democrat has represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, which includes much of Atlanta, since first being elected in 1986.

Lewis was famously released from Mississippi State Penitentiary, 58 years ago, after being arrested at the bus station in Jackson, Mississippi for using a so-called “white” restroom during the Freedom Rides in May 1961.