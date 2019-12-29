‘I have a fighting chance’: Civil rights icon John Lewis reveals battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

‘I have a fighting chance’: Civil rights icon John Lewis reveals battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancerSunday, December 29, 2019
|
Revered civil rights activist and Democratic
Rep. for the state of Georgia in Congress, John Lewis, revealed a diagnosis of
stage four pancreatic cancer on Sunday.
According to The Associated Press (AP), Congressman Lewis assured that despite the news, he will keep serving the people of Georgia and fight the disease with the same tenacity that defeated racial discrimination and other inequalities dating to the civil rights era.
Lewis, the youngest and only remaining survivor of the ‘Big Six’ civil rights activists, said in a statement that the cancer was detected earlier in December during a routine medical visit.
Lewis, in the official statement, further argued that while he is realistic about the prognosis, recent medical advances have made pancreatic caner treatable in many cases.
“[T]reatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were; I have a fighting chance,” he added.
The long-serving Democrat has represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, which includes much of Atlanta, since first being elected in 1986.
Lewis was famously released from Mississippi State Penitentiary, 58 years ago, after being arrested at the bus station in Jackson, Mississippi for using a so-called “white” restroom during the Freedom Rides in May 1961.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy