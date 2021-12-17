I have nothing to hide, says Crawford

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Manchester Central Member of Parliament (MP) Rhoda Crawford says she has nothing to hide in relation to funds allocated for roadworks.

“My work is with the National Works Agency (NWA) and any contractor general, auditor general, Integrity Commission can go and visit the NWA, look at the programmes and go in the communities and look at the work that has been done,” said the first-term Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarian.

“I welcome that, because I have nothing to hide and I have been spending the public resources how it is to be spent — on the roads, on the people, in the communities,” she added.

Crawford was responding to social media posts by Councillor Mario Mitchell (People's National Party, Bellefield Division) on his Instagram and Facebook accounts questioning the use of funds by Crawford while sharing a Jamaica Observer story.

“I would like to know also where is the $16 million each MP get for Christmas works?” he asked.

He added, “Mi want [your] Christmas allocation fi audit.”

The contention stems from Crawford's allegation that the councillors are failing in their responsibility for roadworks in the constituency, which was highlighted in two Observer stories published on Monday and yesterday with the latter reporting the PNP councillor accusing Crawford of making mischief in her claims about road repairs.

“How she talking about road [as if] we [are] not fixing the roads, that is mischief-making at the highest level. I have done two, or three, roads within the last three months and I have $17 million granted to do from Bellefield to Banana Ground, that is starting in January,” said Mitchell.

Manchester Central comprises four divisions — Mandeville, Royal Flat, Bellefield and Knockpatrick. The last is the only division controlled by the JLP.

Yesterday, Crawford again blasted PNP councillors in her constituency.

“If the councillors were doing their jobs in the communities I could have spent more funds on the NWA main roads,” she told the Observer.

“I have had to be playing gymnastics to have $4 million stretched across main corridors,” she added.

She said 21 roads were debushed and drains were cleaned on seven roads in the constituency. She added that road patching will commence in January.

The Manchester Municipal Corporation is controlled by the PNP with a majority of eight councillors to the JLP's seven.

The PNP's majority in the corporation was reduced by one last year after Councillor Faith Sampson (John's Hall Division in Manchester North Western) changed sides to join the ruling JLP.