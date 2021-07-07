I'm eligible for Canada's Express Entry programme

Dear Mr Brown,

I am interested in migrating to Canada under the Express Entry programme. I did an online evaluation and I was told that I am eligible, so I would like to know the next step to take. How much money do I need to show for the application?

— TB

Dear TB:

The most popular misconception about the Express Entry programme is that being eligible means that one will automatically be successful in obtaining permanent residence. Many people are eligible, but it should be highlighted that only those who are selected based on the point system will be successful.

The programme is very competitive. Points are awarded based on age, education level, skilled work experience, and English (and/or French) language test scores. Additional points can be obtained if one has a relative in Canada, an approved job offer, Canadian experience, and if one received a nomination from a province.

In response to your question, the next step is creating an Express Entry Profile. The two prerequisites would be to sit the English test (The IELTS General, which can be completed at The University of the West Indies) and have your overseas qualifications assessed by WES.org to determine the Canadian equivalent of your qualifications.

If you are eligible, then you will be in the Express Entry pool, and based on having sufficient points (which will fluctuate based on those who are in the Express Entry pool), you may be selected to apply for permanent residence.

Proof of funds

The settlement funds have been shown for:

• Federal Skilled Worker programme; and

• Federal Skilled Trades programme.

Canadian Experience Class, or those authorised to work in Canada, and have a valid job offer do not need to show settlement funds.

Please note that the amount required to be shown for settlement funds has been updated.

The amount of money that needs to be shown to support one's family depends on the size of the family. To calculate the size of your family, you must include yourself, your spouse or partner, your dependent children and your spouse's dependent children.

Family size

1 member: Can$13,213

2 members: Can$16,449

3 members: Can$20,222

4 members: Can$24,553

5 members: Can$27,847

6 members: Can$31,407

7 members: Can$34,967

Each additional family member: Can$3,560

Funds must be readily available to you and shown in official letters from banks or financial institutions. Funds cannot be borrowed from another person.

For those who are in the Express Entry pool and have received an Invitation to Apply (ITA), the updated bank statements must be submitted no later than July 15, 2021.

I hope this answers your question and provides guidance for others who submitted application with regard to settlement funds.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, Visas or Appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of jamaica2canada.com — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com