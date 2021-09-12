I need help to complete medical school

Javon Dinnall has one main and urgent goal — to complete medical school.

The 27-year-old, who was born and raised in Jones Town, St Andrew, told the Jamaica Observer that as a lad he stuck to his books and heeded his mother's advice — study hard and get out.

But, it was his experience with epilepsy in his younger years that truly sealed the deal.

“I was a sickly child. I was always at the hospital or clinic and I was fascinated by the doctors I saw — those who treated me,” he said.

Subsequently, his high school years at Camperdown saw him excelling in chemistry, topping the school in the subject. This, coupled with his love for biology too, had him focused on attaining his childhood dream.

In 2013, Dinnall matriculated directly from high school into medicine. He was awarded a scholarship of $500,000 along with a student loan and bursary from The University of the West Indies (UWI).

But, despite having some financial support, each successive semester had a deficit. Dinnall told the Sunday Observer that though there were shortfalls, he was still able to sit exams. It was, however, not until the second semester of his fourth year that the problem became unmanageable.

“The shortfall had accumulated to about $1.1 million at the time. Coupled with this financial obligation to the UWI, I had no day-to-day assistance in getting to school. Plus, I was unsure of where I would get funds from to further continue because both scholarship and student loan gave fixed figures,” he said.

Additionally, administrative nuances and financial holds resulted in Dinnall not being able to sit his most recent exams.

The next sitting is tentatively set for December 2021 and he is seeking assistance to get it done.

“I was initially slated to have finished the degree from 2018, but several challenges came up and I decided to ask for help — to tear down the wall of pride and remove the mask of pride, which has vain affectations, and ask for assistance,” he said. “However, miracles are real. In November 2019, I got a sponsorship that had settled the fees owed. Nonetheless, that does not speak to this present year that I have to sit with the tuition fee being US$28,000.”

“All I have left to do are my final exams, but I have to settle the tuition. I strongly believe it is pertinent that I graduate at this point in my life in order to help my family and my community. My acceptance into medical school in 2013 was a mixture of emotions. I thought to do something else, but I took a leap of faith. It's been a tumultuous journey but there's a fire of hope within me. Many times out of the blue there came a miracle or a person to assist so I still have hope it would work out,” he said.

Dinnall added: “I do believe when I am awarded this degree it will be a pivot for not only my family, but also my community and I am reaching out to people who may help me, to assist me in completing and getting this degree.”

Contributions to Dinnall's education may be made through GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/fcd6d569