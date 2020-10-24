‘I voted for a guy named Trump’: US President casts ballot in Florida

‘I voted for a guy named Trump’: US President casts ballot in FloridaSaturday, October 24, 2020
|
United States President Donald Trump is one of many Americans who decided to vote ahead of the November 3 election.
Trump, who is going up against Joe Biden, went to the poll in West Palm Beach, Florida, to cast his vote on Saturday morning.
In true Trump fashion, he removed his mask and flashed a smile to quip that he voted for himself.
“I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said.
But before that, he again claimed that in-person voting is safer.
“It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that,” he added.
“Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be like that, it could never be secure like that.”
Trump voted before heading to campaign rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.
