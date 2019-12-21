‘I will give every drop of blood’: Arteta named Arsenal’s new boss

Mikel Arteta is officially Arsenal’s new head coach. Arteta has signed a three and a half year deal after leaving his role as assistant coach at Manchester City.

The Spaniard’s release from Man City will reportedly cost Arsenal £2million. The former Gunners captain returns to the Emirates to replace caretaker Freddie Ljunberg and has called his selection a “huge honour”.

Some have questioned Arteta’s appointment as head coach due to lack of managerial experience. “I completely understand their concerns. I will give every drop of blood for this football club to make it better. If I didn’t feel ready for this football club, I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair,” the 37-year-old said at a press conference.

“I feel back at home. I am extremely happy and proud to have been given the opportunity to be the manager of this football club. I have been preparing a few years for this challenge to come. I know the expectations, I know the level and I know the stature of this club and what it deserves,” he said. “I am ready for that challenge and can’t wait to get started and work with the players and everyone at the club. I have got a good vibe. I am sensing a good energy today since I walked in.”

Arsenal has won only 5 Premier League matches during this season and currently sit 10th on the table. The Gunners are set to play Everton on Saturday (Dec. 21) with Arteta watching from the stands while Ljunberg coaches the team.