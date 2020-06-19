Ian Holm, ‘Lord of the Rings’ star, dies at 88

Lord of the Rings star Ian Holm has died. Holm was 88 year-old. The British actor had a long and varied acting career. He played Bilbo Baggins in the movie trilogy Lord of the Rings, Ash in Ridley Scott’s Alien and athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 movie Chariots of Fire.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Chariots of Fire.

Holm was named Commander of the British Empire (CBE), in 1989 and in 1998 he was knighted for his services to drama. According to his agent, Holm died peacefully in hospital Friday morning, June 19, after a Parkinson’s-related illness, with his family and caregiver at his bedside.