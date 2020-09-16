Ibex to open new location in Ocho Rios

Close to 500 new jobs should be available in short order as international business process outsourcing company Ibex Global continues its expansion in Jamaica.

The new site will be located in Ocho Rios. The modern complex that was specifically designed for Ibex will have 400 production seats initially.

This is now the fourth such site in Jamaica for Ibex. The new centre will become operational later this year.

The Ocho Rios location was considered after the team held a social in the area and realised that it would be ideal for their growth agenda.

Ibex opened its first site in Jamaica in 2016. Their plan is to continue their expansion to build on the 5,000 employees they already have.