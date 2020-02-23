ICE arrests Jamaican who was released on seven separate occasions

A

Jamaican who was residing illegally in the United States – Andre Lloyd Campbell

was arrested on February 14 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE)

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers.

It is understood that Campbell was released seven times from local law enforcement custody while he was still on an active immigration detainer due to New York City’s sanctuary policies.

“Campbell has repeatedly been arrested for local criminal charges, and even though ICE lodged a detainer more than half a dozen times, he was allowed back on to New York City streets to re-offend,” a quote from Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York on the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement website.

“What more needs to be said about the way sanctuary city policies continue to shield criminal aliens? What is known is that even with immense public scrutiny, ICE continues to prioritize the safety of New York’s law-abiding residents. Clearly, our priorities are in better order than the politicians who run this city,” he continued.

ERO officers arrested Campbell in Brooklyn, New York and he is currently detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings before a federal immigration judge.