Ice cream song exposed as racist

You know how you run outside whenever you hear the sound of the ice cream truck coming? That sound that’s so lively and can instantly change your mood? Well, this probably wouldn’t be the effect if you knew where the actual tune comes from.

The tune often used as the ice cream truck jingle comes from a song titled Nigger Love A Watermelon Ha! Ha! Ha!, and is described as the most racist song title in America. It was released in March 1916 by Columbia Records and written by actor Harry C. Browne.

The song played on the depiction of Black people being mindless beasts of burden greedily devouring slices of watermelon.

Listen to the tune and the original tune below.