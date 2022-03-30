ICENS using nuclear technology for research and development

THE word 'nuclear' often triggers fear. However, there are comforting prospects in atomic power, which many countries have started to tap into.

In Jamaica, there is the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS), a 38-year-old complex of multidisciplinary research laboratories at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. It is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology that helps to resolve critical socio-economic problems, including environmental protection and development.

The major goals of ICENS are to conduct multidisciplinary research related to the environment, help provide solutions to developmental problems, and contribute to the growth and retention of a cadre of excellent scientists and technologists.

Nuclear technology enables ICENS to carry out groundbreaking studies in various sectors, including agriculture, health and the environment.

Head of the Nuclear Analytical Laboratory at the organisation Johann Antoine says the agency's pioneering works began in 1995 with a study on soil mapping.

“This actually resulted in an accurate geochemical mapping of Jamaica, with several maps that show the distribution of many elements across the island, including some with potential profit. The entire island was examined using, primarily, a research reactor for analysis,” he said.

From this study also emerged a geochemical database. This record guided land usage, pollution studies and helped to explain the relationship between geochemistry and plant and human health.

One of the main factors behind ICENS' success is the Jamaican Safe Low Power Critical Experiment (SLOWPOKE-2) research reactor. It is the only one of its kind commissioned for use outside of Canada in 1984. The 20-kilowatt reactor is mainly used for neutron activation analysis, education, and training.

SLOWPOKE-2 aids reach in areas such as food security, and Antoine noted that the tool has led to results that help to improve food supply nationally, regionally, and internationally.

“We are constantly analysing foods for their toxic element content, to assess the dietary intake and exposure of the Jamaican population. This is so we can determine where foods should be grown and taken from and whether they should be exported based on regulations,” Antoine said.

He pointed out that ICENS employs other complementary techniques when conducting research. X-ray fluorescence is another popular method and involves analysing materials by directing X-ray beams at them.

Currently, the agency is involved in a regional project, looking at air pollution and particulate matter in aerosols in parts of the Caribbean and South America.

While the initiative is still in progress, Antoine is confident the findings will result in a harmonised approach on combatting climate change and pollution across the targeted areas.

– JIS