Icons of Annotto Bay teams with donors to assist the needy

St Mary-based charity Icons of Annotto Bay again teamed with local and international sponsors to ease the burden on some individuals and one institution recently.

Icons founder and President Wyatt “Spur” Williams; secretary Odette Smith Williams, and volunteer Allison Williams handed over a wheelchair and two walkers to needy individuals in St Mary and St Catherine, while the Pringle Home for Girls located at Carron Hall, St Mary, was also the recipient of items.

Sponsors were Food for the Poor, Rainforest Seafoods, Gunter's Shipping, Carol McKoy, Antoinette Duncan, and Phyllis Redman.

The Icons charity organisation has been assisting the needy over the years with various donations.