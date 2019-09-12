iCool Reduced Sugar hits local market

The new Lasco iCool Reduced Sugar has been on the Jamaican market since August and is produced with 50 per cent less sugar. The product was officially introduced Thursday morning at Terra Nova Hotel in St Andrew.

Lascelles Chin, the chairman of Lasco, said that the product is part of the company’s effort to comply with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ campaign for manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar placed in products for the Jamaican market.

Chin said that ICool Reduced Sugar will be geared towards schools but will also be available for purchase by the wider Jamaican society. He said the company is looking at exporting the product to the Caribbean market shortly.

The new product will contain four grams of sugar per 100 mm, which is 9.6 grams of sugar per 240mm serving. The flavours are fruit punch, melon berry, guava pine, pom passion, tangerine and strawbanana.

