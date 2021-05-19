ICT facilities at Abilities Foundation upgraded

THE Abilities Foundation has benefited from information and communications technology (ICT) upgrade through support from the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The project involved renovation of the computer laboratory and provision of interactive whiteboard and Adobe Photoshop. Solar energy panels and grid were also installed.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda made the disclosure during his sectoral debate presentation recently.

He said the foundation receives consistent support from the ministry to ensure its mandate of providing vocational training to persons with disabilities, especially during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said that courses in web design and computer graphics will be offered for the upcoming academic year. Classes will be delivered virtually and will reach beneficiaries right across Jamaica.

Interested Jamaicans aged 17 and older with mild to moderate disabilities may visit the foundation's website at abilitiesfoundationja.com to submit their application. Walk-in applications will also be accepted at 191 Constant Spring Road.