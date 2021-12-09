PHOTO: IDB president in Jamaica

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Mauricio Claver-Carone (right) is met on arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston yesterday by Ambassador Ricardo Allicock. Claver-Carone and a team from the IDB are in the island for a series of meetings.

