Idle youth fuelling crime — Sav mayor

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore, in his opening address to last Thursday's monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Council, lamented the crime situation in the parish and called on Government to engage more youths in order to curb crime and violence.

According to Moore, while residents of the parish accept the implementation of different zones of special operations (ZOSOs) in sections of Savanna-la-Mar, they want more to be done.

“We welcome the situation that they [security personnel] are out there because we need to see in whatever way we can curb crime and violence, we must do that. But along with that, there are certain responsibilities that the Government has…in order for us to curb crime and violence,” declared Moore.

A ZOSO was declared in sections of southern Savanna-la-Mar by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last month following several shootings and murders in the parish.

Westmoreland was among the top-five parishes in terms of murders in 2021 with 128 killings recorded by the police, a 60 per cent increase over 2020.

According to the police, murders in Westmoreland have already increased by more than 400 per cent so far this year when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Moore argued that the decline in several industries in the parish has left a gap in the employment of many youngsters who are now enticed into a life of crime and declared that he would like to see something done to address this.

“Sugar is dead, the tourist industry is bobbing and weaving at this present time, not because we don't treat our people good, but because of the COVID situation throughout the island and the world. So, I personally want to see something done in these areas in order to have the young people occupied,” said Moore.

He lamented the number of unemployed youths in the parish and argued that this has been behind the spike in the crime rate in the parish.

Moore called on the Government, and private citizens, to engage these youths in gainful employment.

“I am tired of seeing more young people in the street corners digging out their hand middles. We must engage them one way or another. Nobody can tell me that these young people don't want work, but if there is no work out there for them, they cannot work. So let us put our hands and hearts together and find ways to occupy their time,” said Moore.