If it nuh go suh...!Friday, March 04, 2022
|
By Michelle Blather
|
Gwaan my girl, Shenseea
Emerging dancehall superstar Shenseea is making us girls proud and feeling our girl power, as she keeps showing up on the international scene. She just needs to avoid the social media tracing matches which the dancehall genre is famous for and don't let grudgeful people draw her tongue.
Responses to call for local Me Too movement
“Miss Blather, wi feeling it from dem man deh weh wi work fah,” is one of the many responses I got from household helpers to my call for a local Me Too movement. As a woman I empathise with them. Shirley Pryce, who leads the domestic workers, says a noticeable increase in sexual harassment has come as more employers work from home. You people who are doing this, please stop it!
Home from Ukraine; Whew!
It's a great relief to see that most, if not all of our fellow Jamaicans who were students in Ukraine have got out and come home before Russia kill off everybody. Minister Kamina Johnson Smith started out shaky but seems to have got it right in the end.
Keep bringing in the guns
Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson was not one of my favourite men, but he is looking more handsome to me these days as he and his men and women keep bringing in the illegal guns. It's been too easy to get an illegal gun in Jamaica and we have paid the price in bloodshed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy