If it nuh go suh...!

Gwaan my girl, Shenseea

Emerging dancehall superstar Shenseea is making us girls proud and feeling our girl power, as she keeps showing up on the international scene. She just needs to avoid the social media tracing matches which the dancehall genre is famous for and don't let grudgeful people draw her tongue.

Responses to call for local Me Too movement

“Miss Blather, wi feeling it from dem man deh weh wi work fah,” is one of the many responses I got from household helpers to my call for a local Me Too movement. As a woman I empathise with them. Shirley Pryce, who leads the domestic workers, says a noticeable increase in sexual harassment has come as more employers work from home. You people who are doing this, please stop it!

Home from Ukraine; Whew!

It's a great relief to see that most, if not all of our fellow Jamaicans who were students in Ukraine have got out and come home before Russia kill off everybody. Minister Kamina Johnson Smith started out shaky but seems to have got it right in the end.

Keep bringing in the guns

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson was not one of my favourite men, but he is looking more handsome to me these days as he and his men and women keep bringing in the illegal guns. It's been too easy to get an illegal gun in Jamaica and we have paid the price in bloodshed.