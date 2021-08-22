If you are in retirement, let diversification be your best friend

WHEN it comes to investing for the long term it is important to have a diversification strategy.

Diversification involves an investment strategy that is used to manage risks and increase returns. It is based on the concept of “not putting all your eggs in one basket”. Diversification is a technique of investing funds in different companies, asset classes and industries, thereby reducing investment risks. Funds can be invested locally and overseas in small as well as large companies, in stocks and bonds. In this way investments are not exposed to the same risks.

Why diversification?

Diversification gives the highest returns for the lowest risks. Returns refers to the profit earned on your investment. It is a proven fact that a diversified portfolio of investments is the best defence against a financial crisis. Diversification is a necessary investment strategy because the future is uncertain and financial markets change over time. Returns on bonds tend to fall whenever the prices of stocks increase. Stocks are far more volatile than bonds and over the long term stocks will always outperform bonds. Market volatility refers to the up the down movement in stock prices over a period of time. Diversifying investments over different industries and asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, helps to reduce market volatility. Risks are, therefore, reduced and higher returns realised over the long term. Diversification encourages market stability, as all your investments will not perform badly at the same time. There is no need to constantly monitor investment portfolio. Having different funds in a portfolio balances risks and returns from the investments. If one fund isn't performing well at a point in time, the other fund will compensate for losses made and your long-term goals can be achieved.

Investing in pooled funds, such as mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETF), allows investors to benefit from economies of scale which lowers the cost of investing and increases asset value over time. Investors in pooled funds are able to realise lower investment cost that maybe similar to that of large institutional investors. Professionally managed funds ensure that the investor gets the best returns at the lowest risk. Diversification provides investors with the benefit of higher earnings due to compound interest, which will increase the purchasing power of funds invested and reduce the impact of inflation over the long term.

Diversification provides for the preservation of capital invested. First time investors as well as pre-retirees are concerned with stability and protection of their principal. Diversification offers them the opportunity of attaining long-term goals at minimum risk. It provides stability when markets become volatile. Diversification of investment allows for adjustments to assets mix when market condition changes, and it can provide the peace of mind that investors seek.

Fund composition of a diversified fund

Local stocks are a staple in any diversified fund. Stocks provide above average returns at above average risk. Investing in stocks is a long-term goal as the early years of investing are the most volatile in stock price movements. Invest in Blue chip and growth companies for the long term.

Blue chip refers to established, reputable companies that are profitable. Growth companies relate to entities that demonstrate strong growth in earnings and cashflow.

Bonds are far less volatile than stocks and offers a cushion when stock prices are volatile. Investors benefit from regular interest income. Earnings from stocks are far more than returns from bonds over the long term, so a diversified fund should consist of global stocks. There is greater potential growth at potential higher risks over the long term. Short-term investments such as money market instruments and certificates of deposit should be included in your diversified fund. They offer lower rates of return but are ideal for capital preservation and ease of access to funds. Other components of a diversified fund may include commodity funds on the stock market such as oil and gas. Real estate fund should also be included as it provides a hedge against inflation. If you are in retirement, let diversification be your best friend. Your assets should outlive you.

Grace G McLean is a financial advisor at BPM Financial Limited. Contact her at gmclean@bpmfinancial or visit www.bpmfinancial.com. She is also a podcaster for Living Above Self (livingaboveself@gmail.com).