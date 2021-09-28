IGL donates US$12,000 to UHWI field hospital

THE field hospital at University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is ready to begin accommodating COVID-19 patients, Dr Carl Bruce, consultant neurosurgeon and medical chief of staff, said last week while giving IGL Managing Director Peter Graham an update on the facility last Thursday.

Graham had gone to the site to present his company's cheque for US$12,000 to the facility which was constructed in response to a call from the hospital to the private sector for assistance in early September.

“We have space ready for at least 48 beds now,” Dr Bruce said. “We have special areas designed, including resuscitation rooms and separate sections for confirmed COVID-19 cases and unconfirmed patients. We are not mixing them.”

He thanked IGL for its donation, saying that the contribution from the company, as well as those from other corporate organisations, have been instrumental in getting the facility up and running in record time.

“Our wards, our waiting areas, our emergency areas have all been overrun and we are elated to have more appropriate accommodations for our patients and our staff. Even before COVID-19 we were sometimes challenged to find beds for all who needed it. So, this expanded capacity is most welcome,” Bruce said.

Graham, in response, said that IGL was happy for the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of Jamaicans as the country battles the pandemic.

“We have been on the front line with medical practitioners providing critical medical oxygen supplies and have shared the challenges of your teams,”Graham said.

Spearheaded by chief executive officer of RJRGleaner Communications Group Gary Allen and his Chief Operating Officer Christopher Barnes, the field hospital features hard-wall units. The aim is to have more of them on the UHWI grounds, providing for over 60 beds on final completion.