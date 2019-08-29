Ikaya partners with King Bach for back-to-school treat

Singer Ikaya has teamed with international comedian Andrew ‘King Bach’ Bachelor to stage a back to school treat in her St Andrew community of Waterhouse Friday (Aug 30).

Ikaya announced on social media that she’ll be partnering with King Bach’s charity organization, ‘RuJohn Foundation’ to stage the event.

The treat will be held on Balcombe Drive, starting at 11 a.m. Children in attendance will benefit from having their school fees paid and their booklists covered, among other things. Part proceeds from King Bach’s comedic album, Medicine, will go to Ikaya’s community development project.

“Growing up in Waterhouse, I have first-hand knowledge of what the children and parents in the community go through and the struggles they face on a daily basis, especially with providing for their families,” Ikaya explained.

Other entertainers who have staged back-to-school events are Popcaan in his home parish St. Thomas, Spice in Maverly, St Andrew, and last Sunday Jahmeil and his Patriotz Foundation organized one in Drewsland in St Andrew. Companies like Romiech Entertainment, Downsound Entertainment and Wisynco have sponsored popular social media page DearDream for its upcoming back-to-school treat, which is also slated for Friday.

— Article written by Shania Hanchard