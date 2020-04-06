‘I’m in good spirits’: British prime minister reassures public after admission to hospital

‘I’m in good spirits’: British prime minister reassures public after admission to hospitalMonday, April 06, 2020
|
Boris Johnson insisted he is in ‘good spirits’ in hospital despite mounting fears over his ‘persistent’ coronavirus symptoms.
The PM thanked ‘brilliant’ NHS staff after he was dramatically admitted to St Thomas’, near Downing Street, Sunday night, with doctors alarmed that his temperature has still not dropped 10 days after his positive diagnosis, according to a report by the UK Mail.
Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old insisted he was undergoing ‘routine tests’ and was “still in touch with my team” as the government battles the deadly UK outbreak.
But there are warnings from ministers that Mr Johnson has “risked his health’ by keeping up a frantic workrate, while one senior Tory said he must learn he is “not indispensable” and has to rest.
One MP suggested that he was too keen to emulate his hero, Winston Churchill by defying illness.
