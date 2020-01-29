IMF concerned about the unrest in Haiti

The

International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expressing concern about the sociopolitical

crisis in Haiti and stressed the urgency of restoring political and

macroeconomic stability, addressing poverty and inequality, and tackling

corruption.

The IMF executive board is also calling on all stakeholders to work toward a broadbased national dialogue to address the country’s daunting challenges and realise the potential scope for much stronger and more inclusive growth.

The board is encouraging continued close cooperation with donors and the Fund, including through technical assistance, and welcomed the Country Engagement Strategy as a basis for future Fund engagement.

The directors say severe fiscal constraints necessitate shifting scarce resources away from nonpriority spending toward social programmes and investment and underscored the importance of limiting monetary financing of fiscal deficits and preparing a national budget for the financial year 2020.

They are encouraging the authorities in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to focus on measures to boost domestic revenues and reduce exemptions in the near term while working to strengthen tax administration, prepare a resolution plan for budget arrears, and bolster public financial management.

But they have commended the authorities for progress on the new national plan for social protection and stressed the need to advance its approval and focus on a limited number of cash transfer programs.