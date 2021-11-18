IMF pushes Government on cutting public sector

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is again pressing the Jamaican Government to make cuts to the size of the public sector.

The Fund, in notes prepared after its Article IV consultation, and released yesterday, referenced the new public sector compensation package scheduled to come into effect in April next year, outlining that while it is “more transparent, standardised, and equitable, and reduces the large differences in pay with the private sector”, it risks crowding out other expenditure.

Lowering the wage bill, it said, could free up scarce resources for spending in critical growth areas, such as on infrastructure to boost private sector growth. The IMF also said “more resources are also needed to entrench disaster resilience”. To reduce the high crime rate (which deters economic activity and investment) it has also called for more spending on police and crime prevention. In health care, it cited “the number of hospital beds and doctors per person is relatively low”, hinting that more should be spent in that area as well.

The projection is that the public sector compensation will reach $261 billion in the next fiscal year, a figure equivalent to 10.8 per cent of Jamaica's gross domestic product (GDP). The Government and the IMF had agreed in the past that it should be no more than 9 per cent of GDP.

So far, the fund has stayed away from recommending any particular size for the public sector. It however presses the Government to reassess “the various roles and responsibilities of Government, as well as increasing efficiency in the provision of public services that would facilitate a reduction in the size of the public workforce”. It said that could help offset the costs of the new wage structure, which according to the IMF “is already one of the highest in the region”.

The Jamaican Government, through its ministries, departments and agencies, employs approximately 100,000 persons. Helene Davis White, vice-president of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions said the major objective through which the government is to achieve a reduction in the size of the public sector, is the public sector transformation programme. That programme is based on trying to achieve greater efficiency in the operation of government through, among other things, introducing greater technology. She said with modernisation.

“We are clear, even as unions, that if it is that the Government is modernising and implementing better systems, then if that results in a cut in staff levels, then there will be little objection on that basis,” Davis White said.

She said there is a push to have shared services in the public sector which could also result in some cuts. Human resources, auditing and legal services are among those targeted for shared services in the government sector.

Though the country no longer has an IMF programme, the Fund still does assessments of the economic and financial developments in the country and publishes its findings and recommendations in a document called the Article IV consultation.