Imported COVID cases continue to drive Jamaica’s numbers

Imported COVID cases continue to drive Jamaica’s numbersWednesday, June 24, 2020
|
Jamaica has seen its coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
climb once more due to new arrivals from the United States.
The country recorded five more cases up to yesterday, June 23, taking its total to 670.
Of the new cases, two are male and three female, all from addresses in St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. The Health Ministry reports that they all arrived on flights from the US, bringing the islandâ€™s imported cases to 164.
Seventy-seven per cent of the infected, or 518 people, are recovered.
Jamaica has carried out 21, 658 tests, including the 379 conducted in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday.
