“Impossible” to hold Olympics during pandemic, Japan doctors union warns

“Impossible” to hold Olympics during pandemic, Japan doctors union warnsThursday, May 13, 2021
|
Holding the Tokyo Olympics safely as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage would be “impossible”, a union of Japanese hospital doctors warned on Wednesday.
“We strongly oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics at a time when people around the world are fighting the new coronavirus,” the union said in a statement submitted to the government.
“It is impossible to hold a safe and secure Olympics during the pandemic.”
The union, which represents staff doctors at hospitals, is one of a number in Japan for different medical professionals. It does not list the size of its membership.
“We can’t deny the danger that many kinds of new virus variants will bring to Tokyo from around the world,” the union statement added.
The statement comes as Japan battles a fourth wave of virus infections, with several areas including the capital under a state of emergency.
The surge has put pressure on the country’s healthcare system, with medical professionals repeatedly warning about shortages and burnout.
In recent days, several governors have said they will not allocate hospital beds for athletes.
And plans for teams to train in Japan before the Games have in some cases been scrapped.
With just over 10 weeks until the Games open on July 23, public opinion remains opposed, with most favouring a further delay or cancellation.
But organisers say they can safely hold the Games thanks to virus countermeasures and point to a string of successful recent test events, including some featuring overseas athletes.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy