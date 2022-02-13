PHOTO: IN HONOUR OF DR WALTER RODNEY

PHOTO: IN HONOUR OF DR WALTER RODNEYSunday, February 13, 2022
Nicholai Gayle and Shereika Gordon (foreground) of Rex Nettleford Hall, The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, unveil a mural in honour of slain Guyanese politician, historian, academic, and black conscious activist Dr Walter Rodney, at the institution last week. Dr Rodney, who headed the Working People's Alliance in Guyana, was assassinated in 1980 in Georgetown, Guyana, at age 38. In 1968 he was banned from entering Jamaica and continuing to lecture at The UWI by the Jamaica Labour Party Government, at the time headed by Hugh Shearer, which sparked riots on the campus. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)
