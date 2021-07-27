In life, in death

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Julaine Robe Powell and Omeshia Vernon Clunis began yesterday morning as usual — seeing their husbands off to work. However, about 6:00 am, both women became widows

The men — 38-year-old Warehouse Manager Adrian Powell of West Village, Montego Bay, and his 33-year-old assistant, Mark Clunis of Montpelier — who worked together at the Royalton Hotel in Trelawny died after the Toyota Corolla motor car in which they were travelling collided with an Audi motor car on Ironshore main road.

The pain of losing their husbands was obvious on the faces of both women when they went to the Coral Gardens Police Station in St James yesterday.

Robe Powell recalled that, on Sunday, she and her husband celebrated the fifth birthday of their son, even as a construction worker was carrying out some work on their house.

“I asked Adrian what next he's going to do on the house and stuff like that,” the grief-stricken wife told the Jamaica Observer.

With tears streaming down her cheeks, Robe Powell, who had to be supported by a friend who gave her name as Ann, reflected that she had not interacted with her husband much yesterday morning as he was rushing off to work early.

“He said he had to leave early, so he's off to work. We didn't have much interaction because he was leaving out and I just got up,” Robe Powell said.

Vernon Clunis also recounted that her husband, whom she described as a devoted family man and worker, had also left home in a rush.

“He never drink his tea. I woke up early and I said 'Babe, drink your tea,' and he said 'I have to go to work.' He never missed a day at work. A good family man, and I lost him,” she said, her face etched with grief.

“We have been together for 13 years, and married for six years, and he was a good father and a good worker,” she added.

Vernon Clunis, who had to be comforted by her mother and a minister of religion, said that the country had lost two good men.

“We have two children — a son and a daughter. What am I going to say to mi two-year-old? She is the spitting image of him. She look exactly like him. I don't have the strength to go in my classroom September,” lamented Vernon Clunis, who is an educator.

Robe Powell's friend, Ann, said she was shocked at the news of the fatal crash.

“So sad. I am in total shock. I can't believe it. They [the Powells] are just ready to establish their lives. They have been married for about four years now. It's so sad. I am still in shock so I can just imagine the pain that she is going through, but I am here for her,” she said.

Police reported that both men were taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The lone occupant of the Audi motor car reportedly received minor injuries.

The St James police are investigating.