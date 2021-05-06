In-person classes to resume May 10 for students sitting exams in Jamaica

Jamaican students sitting examinations this year will be allowed to return to schools for in person classes come May 10.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement during a sitting of the house on Tuesday (May 4).

“Face to face engagement for students preparing for the 2021 sitting of the exit examinations constitutes a timely and necessary intervention to better enable students to adequately prepare. The cabinet has therefore given approval for the resumption of face-to-face instruction as of Monday, May 10 2021 for both students sitting the PEP grade 6 ability tests and those in grades 11 to 13,” said Holness.

“A whole day rotation approach based on resources available, that would be spaced and staffing at schools is going to be implemented commencing May 10, 2021. And this is to facilitate the inclusion of face-to-face engagements for students sitting the 2021 exit exams. This means that only a subset of each cohort of students will be at school each day, while others work remotely. So, Madam Speaker, we’re not proposing that we will have the entire cohort of exam students coming to school all at once,” added Holness.

Jamaica halted in person classes in March 2021 , as the country dealt with a spike in COVID-19 cases and packed hospitals.