Incomparable gift

Javon O'Gilive (left), general manager of Incomparable Hardware and Construction, points out features of these motorised bicycles he presented to Authur Spidore (centre), who lives in Tivoli Gardens, and Neville Rashford, a resident of Arnette Gardens, last week. Both men, given that they have each lost a leg, previously used regular bicycles to move about.

The motorised cycles now make their tasks easier. The company said it will donate a total of six motorised bicycles to other residents in west Kingston.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)