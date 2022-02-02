INDECOM investigating police firing at moving vehicle

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced an investigation into the discharge of a firearm by the police observed in a social media video highlighting a high-speed chase of a motorist along Manning's Hill Road in St Andrew.

During the video, shots are heard while the chase is ongoing. With the full cooperation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the weapons of the police officers have been submitted to the laboratory for testing and other investigative lines of enquiry are being undertaken.

INDECOM says it categorically denounces actions of motorists who intentionally place the lives of passengers at risk, as well as other people along the thoroughfare. Such actions, the commission says, can be deemed as reckless, irresponsible and dangerous.

With regard to the action of police officers who discharge their weapons while in pursuit of a moving vehicle, the commission believes that law enforcement officers must display due regard and comply with the guidance provided by the JCF in their Human Rights and Police Use of Force and Firearms Policy.

INDECOM reiterates that the action of discharging a weapon by police officers should always be viewed as the deployment of deadly force and that the potential for serious harm to others is increased, especially when movement is added. In 2019 INDECOM reported on Compliance with Use of Deadly Force Policies and referenced that, though use of force policies caution against firing at vehicles and the use of warning shots, they are two operational practices which still persist. The commission urges the JCF to be more reflective of best practices and responsible in their duties of protecting the lives of the citizens they serve.