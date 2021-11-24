INDECOM probing fatal Freetown shooting

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has started investigations into a police fatal shooting of a man in Freetown, Clarendon, on November 22. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Darrian Anderson.

INDECOM said it was reported that an off-duty police officer was alerted to men seen with guns on a private premises. Upon his investigation, four men were seen, who fired at the officer, which resulted in a shoot-out.

Three men escaped and one man was found with gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced dead at May Pen Hospital.

No firearm was reported as retrieved from the incident scene.

The commission said it processed the incident scene, including the collection of forensic exhibits and the firearm of the off-duty officer. Initial interviews and witness canvassing were also conducted by the investigative team.

“The assistance of witnesses is very important in any investigation, and persons are therefore reminded to contact the commission's head office and share any information that will be useful to ongoing enquiries,” INDECOM said in a press release.