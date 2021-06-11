INDECOM probing shooting of man by cop on Irish Town Rd

INDECOM probing shooting of man by cop on Irish Town RdFriday, June 11, 2021
|
THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has opened a probe into the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Steven Brown by an off-duty policeman on Irish Town Road, St Andrew.
According to INDECOM, the cop had reported that on Friday, June 4, 2021 about 2:45 pm, he was travelling along the Irish Town Road when two men stepped into the roadway and demanded money and his vehicle.
“The officer states that at least one man was armed. He fired one shot from his service Glock pistol, drove off, and reported the matter to the Gordon Town police,” an INDECOM release said.
The incident scene was subsequently processed, and the hands of the deceased were swabbed for gunshot residue. No firearm was reported as retrieved at the incident scene.
The policeman, said the release, provided an initial account to the INDECOM investigator. He will be required to furnish a statement and go to INDECOM's office to be interviewed in relation to the incident.
At the same time, INDECOM has asked individuals with information on the incident to call its head office to assist with the ongoing investigation.
