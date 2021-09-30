INDECOM reports recurring pattern of alleged police abuses

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has raised alarm bells about the recurring pattern of “similar and familiar” complaints of assault and abuse by some law enforcement officers, with particular officers being named in over 50 incidents and more than 100 complaints, cumulatively, for several years now.

In its second quarterly report, in which it examined complaints of assault on Jamaicans by law enforcement, INDECOM pointed out that the “assault” complaint is the largest category of allegations by the public and that “too many [complaints] have a feature of confrontational aggression and an absence of patience, courtesy, respect or understanding”.

The report for April to June was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Last year there was an increase in complaints over the four preceding years, with 301 out of 394, or 71 per cent of assault complaint reports pointing to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). INDECOM noted that activation of the Disaster Risk Management Act for most of 2020 was additional basis for more interactions between the public and the police.

It was noted that one incident can involve more than one complainant, and that the age range of those who felt aggrieved ranged from 10 to 92 years. “The majority of complainants were within the 20 to 39 age group (66 per cent). The largest complainant group, 25 to 29 years, accounted for nearly a quarter of all assault allegation complaints,” INDECOM said.

The report also showed that there were 55 reports of assaults on 62 people inside 32 different police stations, but did not name the stations. The top five categories of complaints include assault (122), discharge of firearm (71), fatal shooting (33).

“The majority of security force personnel were on duty when the alleged assault incident occurred. Three hundred and sixty-eight incidents involved on duty personnel (94 per cent), whilst only 25 incidents concerned off duty officers. In one incident, the officer's status is unknown,” INDECOM said.

It said, in many instances, multiple police officers — up to 10 — were reported as being involved or present at the scene of an incident, and that at least 487 of them were recorded as involved in some way in the total assault reports.

INDECOM also pointed to the involvement of 19 officers in at least two different assault allegation complaints in 2020, some of whom were already named in similar complaints in previous years. It said that, in fact, 17 of those officers are the subjects of multiple previous complaints, and that the 19 in question have a cumulative total of 57 assault allegations among them and a tally of 123 complaint reports from the public, which included “making threats”.

“A pattern emerges whereby some officers are frequently and repeatedly 'concerned' officers, and their actions and behaviour the subject of complaint from many different citizens, all of whom are describing the same pattern of behaviour and alleged abuse,” INDECOM pointed out.