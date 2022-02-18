INDECOM wants new anti-gang task force members to wear body cameras

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Thursday called for the wearing of body cameras by members of the recently formed police/military anti-gang task force.

Commissioner of INDECOM Hugh Faulkner told a virtual press conference Thursday that with the joint forces operating in such an intense environment, the lack and non-usage of body cameras by members of the security forces during operations remains a major concern.

Commissioner of Police Major Genral Antony Anderson said on February 11 that the task force, which had been set up for only one week prior, had already been reaping success with the seizure of seven illegal firearms and 1,200 pounds of compressed ganja. The task force also disrupted an illegal alcohol operation that funded a gang and made numerous arrests of alleged lottery scammers and violent criminals.

The Jamaica Observerhas learnt that INDECOM has never been provided with footage from body-worn cameras, despite a programme lauched in 2016 following the donation of 120 of the devices by the United States Government. There was push to have body cameras become a common feature of police uniform since then, but even after a pilot programme which saw the devices being distributed to St Andrew Central, St Andrew South, Kingston East, Kingston Central and the Motorised Patrol divisions, the programme has not been able to transition from the trial stage due to a lack of funding.

Since that time INDECOM has been lobbying for the cameras to become a prominent feature during operations, but the situation has not improved. Faulkner lamented that some members of the security forces have been using cameras on their personal cellphones to record interactions with the public in order to defend their conduct.

“Digital images properly captured and extracted provide reliable accounts of incidents and minimise the exclusive reliance on human perception.

“A properly captured image does not leave you to any mistaken perception. Once the equipment is in proper working order, there is no tampering, editing, then it can be valuable assistance to an investigation. If it is found to be inadmissible for court, it can provide other help,” Faulkner said.

During the press conference Thursday, it was announced that 19 people had been killed by the security forces since the start of the year. Three of them were mentally ill. In 2021, there were 127 people shot and killed by the security forces and 68 shot and injured. In 2020, there were 115 fatal and 92 non-fatal shootings.

INDECOM Assistant Commissioner Hamish Campbell, meanwhile, pointed to issues regarding the removal of bodies and other evidence from crime scenes and said that wearing the cameras would alleviate concerns about tampering. He said when INDECOM investigators attend crimes scene and ask if body cameras were used, the answer was always no. He said that any footage they are provided with usually came from citizens.

He added that a deceased person remaining at the scene is critical to any homicide investigation; however, it is the practice in Jamaica to remove them before independent investigators arrived.

Campbell also lamented that spent bullet casings were being removed from crime scenes by the police, and that some scenes were left abandoned without protection and then the police would arrive.