India clobber West Indies to win series 2-0

India clobber West Indies to win series 2-0Monday, September 02, 2019
|
West Indies lost the second and final match in the two-Test series against India before tea on Monday at Sabina Park. India take the series 2-0.
Needing to get an improbable 468 runs for victory, West Indies lost their last six wickets for just 51 runs to be bundled out for 210 on the fourth day of the five-day match to lose by 257 runs.
The large target was set after the visitors made 416 in their first innings with West Indies replying with the paltry 117. With West Indies trailing by 299 runs, India did not enforce the follow on and made 168 for four wickets declared in the second innings.
Starting the day on 45 for three, West Indies put up some resistance, but good consistent bowling by India pegged them back in the lunch session for the huge loss. Shamarh Brooks was the top batsman for West Indies as he made an even half-century, which came off 119 balls and included nine fours.
Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the top bowlers for India with three wickets each.
The win concluded a disastrous tour for the West Indies. West Indies lost the Twenty20 series 3-0, the One Day International series 2-0, and now the Test series 2-0.
