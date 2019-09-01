India in control at the end of day three against West Indies

India continue to have the upper hand over West Indies on day three of the second and final Test match at Sabina Park, in Kingston, on Sunday (Sept 1).

At the end of play the visitors had West Indies on 45 for three, chasing an unlikely victory of 468 runs with two days to play. India with a first-innings total of 416 routed the West Indies for 117 early in the morning and then made 168 for four, declared in the second innings.

West Indies had started the third day on 87 for seven and when they were all out one hour after play started India had a first innings lead of 299. India did not enforce the follow on.

Two fairly successful sessions by West Indies were followed by India opening up in the final session after tea mixing aggression with tact, to tighten their grip on the match.

Ajinkya Rahane, who made 64 not out and Hanuma Vihari, who scored 53 not out, took the fight to the West Indies bowlers as they stroked the ball to different sections of the ground. The two punished the bowlers for their inconsistent line and length, before the declaration.

Earlier, in the session between lunch and tea, Kemar Roach halted India’s quick victory hopes, by spearheading a minute West Indies’ fightback, as he claimed the wickets of Kannur Rahul and India’s captain Virat Kohli with consecutive balls, after capturing Mayank Agarwal in the morning session.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

