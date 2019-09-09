India, Mexico, Spain to join Jamaica Product Exchange for the first time

India, Mexico, Spain to join Jamaica Product Exchange for the first timeMonday, September 09, 2019
|
Buyers from Jamaica’s traditional tourism markets are being joined by their counterparts from India, Luxembourg, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain for the first time, at this year’s staging of Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX)
The tourism trade show is set for the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.
Hundreds of travel agents from the USA, Canada and the Caribbean, as well as a strong media contingent, have already converged in the tourism capital for the official opening ceremony Monday evening (Sept 9).
The event, which is hosted annually by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) in association with the Jamaica Tourist Board, will see buyers and suppliers engaging in one-on-one meetings, updates and negotiations over the next two days.
“We have delegates from the traditional markets like the USA, Canada and Europe, including England and Germany, and we’re looking forward to welcoming those from new markets,” JHTA president Omar Robinson said. “We are encouraged by the continued interest in brand Jamaica, year after year.”
— Written by Claudia Gardner
