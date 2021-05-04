India passes 20 million COVID-19 cases

India passes 20 million COVID-19 casesTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
India has surpassed 20 million COVID-19 cases, becoming the second country after the United States to pass that grim milestone.
India is currently dealing with its deadly second wave of the virus which in just four months has accounted for 10 million coronavirus cases, according to Reuters.
Currently, the country has 3.45 million active cases.
Its opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi is calling for a nationwide lockdown to deal with the drastic spike in cases.
“The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown… GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people,” Congress party MP Gandhi said on Twitter, referring to the Government of India.
The surge in COVID-19 in India has coincided with a dramatic drop in vaccinations, due to problems with supplies and delivery. As of May 1, just 9.5 per cent of the population of 1.35 billion has received at least a single dose.
Public forecasts by India’s two current vaccine producers show total monthly output of 70-80 million doses would increase only in two months or more, although the number of people eligible for vaccines has doubled to an estimated 800 million
