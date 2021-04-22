India records world’s highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Over the last 24 hours, India recorded 314,835 new coronavirus cases and 2,104 deaths. This is the highest one-day tally of new Covid-19 cases anywhere in the world.

The country is struggling with the second wave of the virus, and the countryâ€™s healthcare system is overwhelmed.

According to the BBC, cowds have formed outside hospitals in major cities which are filled to capacity. And a number of people have died while waiting for oxygen.

Since the start of the pandemic, India has confirmed close to 16 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US.