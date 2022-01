India records world’s highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Over the last 24 hours, India recorded 314,835 new coronavirus cases and 2,104 deaths. This is the highest one-day tally of new Covid-19 cases anywhere in the world.

The country is struggling with the second wave of the virus, and the country’s healthcare system is overwhelmed.

According to the BBC, cowds have formed outside hospitals in major cities which are filled to capacity. And a number of people have died while waiting for oxygen.

Since the start of the pandemic, India has confirmed close to 16 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US.