India records world’s highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

India records world’s highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases and deathsThursday, April 22, 2021
|
Over the last 24 hours, India recorded 314,835 new coronavirus cases and 2,104 deaths. This is the highest one-day tally of new Covid-19 cases anywhere in the world.
The country is struggling with the second wave of the virus, and the countryâ€™s healthcare system is overwhelmed.
According to the BBC, cowds have formed outside hospitals in major cities which are filled to capacity. And a number of people have died while waiting for oxygen.
Since the start of the pandemic, India has confirmed close to 16 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US.
